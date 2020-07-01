NCW seeks action taken report from UP police on cop's misbehaviour towards woman complainant

The NCW on Wednesday sought a detailed action taken report from UP police in the case of alleged misbehaviour of its official towards a woman complainant in the state

According to media reports, a station master in UP's Deoria district was suspended after he was seen masturbating in front of a woman. In a letter to UP DGP H C Awasthy, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it was "perturbed and shocked at the incident of misbehaviour of a person holding responsible position"

It further said in the letter, "Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to send a detailed action taken report to the Commission at an early date".