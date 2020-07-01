Mumbai: Woman commits suicide, kin allege dowry harassment

A 29-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in suburban Malad on Wednesday, police said. The woman's brother alleged that since she got married two years ago, her in-laws and husband were harassing her for dowry, because of which she took the extreme step.

Around 11 am, the woman's father-in-law rang up her parents and said she had locked herself inside the bedroom of their house, and was not opening the door, according to the victim's brother. The woman's parents then asked her in-laws to open the room with the help of keys.

When the in-laws opened the door, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan, a police official said. The in-laws then took the victim to Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared here dead, he said.

"We have registered an accidental death report on the basis of primary information. The allegations against her husband and in-laws will be probed," Dindoshi police station's senior inspector Dharnendra Kamble said..