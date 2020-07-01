Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) for the current year. The other office bearers are: N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary (urban), C C Hondadkatti - joint secretary (rural) and S Shankaran - treasurer, KASSIA said in a statement.

Born in 1962, Arasappa did his B.Com from Doddaballapura. He is the founder of AS Machine Tools and Spares in 1989 in Peenya in Bengaluru. He then expanded his business and started a new firm in 1992 by the name Reliable Batteries in Peenya.

He had also served as the Peenya Industrial Association president.