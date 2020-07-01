Maha: '4,938 cops infected by coronavirus, 60 of them dead'

Left Menu
The number of the offences registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has risen to 1,39,702 since the lockdown came into force, it said. A total of 29,298 arrests were made for violation of the lockdown norms and 85,780 vehicles impounded.

As mnay as 4,938 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far and 60 of them have succumbed to the viral infection, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. He said 38 of the 60 deceased were from the Mumbai Police force.

As many as 3,813 of the 4,938 infected police personnel have recovered from COVID-19 disease while over 1,000 others are currently under treatment, the home minister said in a statement. The number of the offences registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has risen to 1,39,702 since the lockdown came into force, it said.

A total of 29,298 arrests were made for violation of the lockdown norms and 85,780 vehicles impounded. There have been 290 instances of assaults on policemen and 860 arrests were made, Deshmukh said.

Police department has so far issued 5,36,324 passes for essential services during the lockdown period, the home minister said, adding that Rs 9,52,52,661 has been collected in fine from violators. Police helpline number 100 has received 1,05,269 calls related to COVID, the statement said.

Altogether 6,16,899 people have been quarantined in the state while 756 of them have been foundviolating the quarantine norms. Deshmukh said the state government has been running 10 relief camps where migrant labourers have been provided shelter with food and other necessities.

A total of 1,335 offences have been registered for illegal transport..

