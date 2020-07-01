7 more test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya this week; tally rises to 55

Left Menu
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:54 IST
Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Meghalaya in the past one week, taking the state's tally to 55, officials said on Wednesday. The seven coronavirus patients include three BSF personnel, three high-risk contacts of one BSF personnel and a bank manager, they said.

The three BSF personnel who returned from outside the state and three of the high-risk contacts are observing quarantine protocols, a senior health official told PTI. "Total Positive Cases 55. Total Active Cases 12, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on his social media handles.

Health Minister A L Hek said that a branch manager of a nationalised bank posted in East Jaintia Hills district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He said, the health department is tracing records of his travel history.

"If he is found to have violated COVID-19 protocols while entering the state, an FIR will be registered against him," Hek said. The bank official belongs to Guwahati in Assam.

Meanwhile, the state government is contemplating to write to the Union Home ministry seeking ban on the transfer of central para military forces to and from the state in view of the COVID-19 crisis. "We have asked the chief secretary to write to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requesting them to keep on hold the proposed transfer of personnel of central para military forces in and out of the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told PTI.

According to the deputy chief minister, the situation in Meghalaya is not at all conducive for such transfers. "Even their family members are at risk," a health official said.

