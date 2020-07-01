COVID-19: 66 fresh cases reported in U'khand, tally rises to 2,947
Dehradun, Jul 1 (PTI) As many as 66 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,947. A state health department bulletin here said 22 cases were reported from Nainital, 20 from Dehradun, nine from Uttarkashi, five from Almora, four from Tehri and two each from Haridwar, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. Most of them have a travel history to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, it said. With the addition of new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,947. As many as 2,317 patients have recovered and 41 have died due to the disease, it said.
