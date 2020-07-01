Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 deaths, 393 fresh virus cases in Haryana; total count 14,941

According to a health department bulletin, Faridabad reported three deaths while one patient died in Gurgaon. On Wednesday, the maximum 165 infections were reported from Faridabad, followed by 116 in Gurgaon; 26 in Bhiwani; 22 Rohtak. Currently, the state has 4,202 cases, the bulletin said, adding that 10,499 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:55 IST
4 deaths, 393 fresh virus cases in Haryana; total count 14,941

Haryana on Wednesday reported four more coronavirus deaths as 393 fresh cases took the total number of infections in the state to 14,941. According to a health department bulletin, Faridabad reported three deaths while one patient died in Gurgaon. So far, 240 people have died from the infection in the state. Gurgaon and Faridabad have reported 92 and 80 fatalities, respectively. These two districts put together account for over 9,300 infections. On Wednesday, the maximum 165 infections were reported from Faridabad, followed by 116 in Gurgaon; 26 in Bhiwani; 22 Rohtak.

Currently, the state has 4,202 cases, the bulletin said, adding that 10,499 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The state's recovery rate on Wednesday was 70.27 per cent. PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...

Pompeo urges Turkey to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia as museum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Turkey to continue to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a museum, a day before an expected court ruling that may give the legal foundation to groups asking to restore i...

Shah reviews COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country with Union Health Minister Harsh Varadhan among others, officials said. So far&#160;5,85,493 people have been infected by coronavirus which so far has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020