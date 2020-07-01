4 deaths, 393 fresh virus cases in Haryana; total count 14,941

Haryana on Wednesday reported four more coronavirus deaths as 393 fresh cases took the total number of infections in the state to 14,941. According to a health department bulletin, Faridabad reported three deaths while one patient died in Gurgaon. So far, 240 people have died from the infection in the state. Gurgaon and Faridabad have reported 92 and 80 fatalities, respectively. These two districts put together account for over 9,300 infections. On Wednesday, the maximum 165 infections were reported from Faridabad, followed by 116 in Gurgaon; 26 in Bhiwani; 22 Rohtak.

Currently, the state has 4,202 cases, the bulletin said, adding that 10,499 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The state's recovery rate on Wednesday was 70.27 per cent. PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK