Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for raping woman, forcibly terminating her pregnancy after promising marriage

An FIR was registered against the man, who works in a private firm and lives in Barola village of Noida under the Sector 49 police station on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by the 30-year-old woman, the police said. The woman, a divorcee, has accused the man of rape and forcibly aborting her pregnancy after promising marriage but not keeping his word.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:06 IST
Man held for raping woman, forcibly terminating her pregnancy after promising marriage

A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman and forcibly terminating her pregnancy after promising to marry her, police said. An FIR was registered against the man, who works in a private firm and lives in Barola village of Noida under the Sector 49 police station on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by the 30-year-old woman, the police said.

The woman, a divorcee, has accused the man of rape and forcibly aborting her pregnancy after promising marriage but not keeping his word. She has also accused the man's mother of aiding the abortion and later thrashing her, according to officials. "The accused was arrested on Wednesday near his village. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 373 (rape), 313 (miscarriage without woman's consent), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy)," a police spokesperson said.

According to officials privy to the probe, the man and the woman had known to each other for around three years ever since she along with her husband came to live on rent on the property of the accused. "She was married when she came in contact with the accused. Eventually they got close and she divorced her husband. The alleged rape and abortion took place earlier but the complaint was filed on Tuesday and FIR registered immediately," an official told PTI. When inquired about the details of abortion, the woman said she was taken to the neighbouring Ghaziabad district for it and did not know much about it, the police official said.

Further proceeding in the case is underway, the police said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...

Pompeo urges Turkey to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia as museum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Turkey to continue to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a museum, a day before an expected court ruling that may give the legal foundation to groups asking to restore i...

Shah reviews COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country with Union Health Minister Harsh Varadhan among others, officials said. So far&#160;5,85,493 people have been infected by coronavirus which so far has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020