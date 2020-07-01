Left Menu
Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

The annual yatra which sees a huge congregation of kanwariyas in Haridwar to collect the holy Ganga water was cancelled this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "It was decided to maintain a strict vigil and not allow any kanwariya to enter the city.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:20 IST
Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnd's Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs of neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar told reporters.

The meeting was held to devise a strategy in consultation with top officials of neighbouring districts for a strict implementation of the ban in view of public safety, he said. The annual yatra which sees a huge congregation of kanwariyas in Haridwar to collect the holy Ganga water was cancelled this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was decided to maintain a strict vigil and not allow any kanwariya to enter the city. In case they sneak in by train, they will be quarantined for 14 days at their own cost," the DM said..

