Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sathankulam deaths: Six booked on murder charges; SI arrested

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:45 IST
Sathankulam deaths: Six booked on murder charges; SI arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CB-CID on Wednesdayarrested a sub-inspector of police after it booked six peopleon murder charges in connection with the death of a father-sonduo, allegedly thrashed at a police station in this southerndistrict in Tamil Nadu

The FIRs filed in the case were altered to include murdercharges against two SIs -- Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan -- asmany constables and members of Friends of Police, CB-CIDsources said

The said Raghu Ganesh was arrested by the CB-CIDofficials, who took over the probe into the case which hastriggered a nation-wide outrage.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed in road accident in Delhi

Two persons were killed, while two children got injured in a road accident in Delhis Rohini area on Tuesday. On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station at 6.40 pm regarding the incident at Sector-16,17 Rohini Dividi...

Canada Day party goes virtual amid COVID-19 restrictions

No live fireworks, no star-studded concert on Parliament Hill, and no crowds of tourists Canadas official birthday celebrations on Wednesday for the first time ever are completely online. Ottawa is usually home to the countrys largest Canad...

Maha govt issues resolution about acquiring pvt vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday issued a resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients.Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 dea...

Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Chinese government has asked some U.S. media outlets present in the country to submit information about their China operations.Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian named the Associated Press, Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020