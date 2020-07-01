Sathankulam deaths: Six booked on murder charges; SI arrested

The CB-CID on Wednesdayarrested a sub-inspector of police after it booked six peopleon murder charges in connection with the death of a father-sonduo, allegedly thrashed at a police station in this southerndistrict in Tamil Nadu

The FIRs filed in the case were altered to include murdercharges against two SIs -- Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan -- asmany constables and members of Friends of Police, CB-CIDsources said

The said Raghu Ganesh was arrested by the CB-CIDofficials, who took over the probe into the case which hastriggered a nation-wide outrage.