49-year-old Delhi Police Inspector dies due to COVID-19

A 49-year-old Delhi Police Inspector posted with the Special Cell has died due to COVID-19 at South Delhi's Max hospital, police said on Wednesday. Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav was on ventilator support since his condition was critical and died on Wednesday morning, they said.

He had complained of fever and breathlessness, following which he was tested for COVID-19. His result came positive after which he was admitted to the Max hospital around 15 days back, police said. He was also given the plasma therapy and was out on ventilator since he was in a critical state, a senior police officer said. Yadav was posted with the south-western range of the Special Cell and received the police medal for gallantry this year for arresting a dreaded criminal -- Bharat Bhushan -- on May 2, 2018 after a encounter. The accused was the kingpin of a gang which was involved in a cash van robbery in outer Delhi's Narela in which two bank employees were shot dead. The remaining four active members of the gang were also arrested later. "During his posting with the Special Cell, Yadav came face-to-face with armed criminals on no less than thirteen occasions, each of which involved an exchange of fire. "However, owing to his courage, intelligence and professionalism, the officer ensured that all his team members remained safe while the criminals were apprehended," the police said in a statement.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the officer arrested dreaded criminals like Bijender, a member of the notorious Karambir alias Kala gang, and a wanted sharp shooter -- Vikas alias PK of the Nandu Gang, they stated. Yadav was also the recipient of 25 Commendation Rolls, 13 Commendation Certificates and 26 Commendation Cards issued by the Delhi Police.

He was earlier posted with the crime branch and the Railway and district units of the Delhi Police. He enlisted in the Delhi Police on September 3, 1996 as a sub-inspector. He was promoted to the rank of inspector on September 1, 2015 and assigned the charge of Inspector (ATO) at Tughlaq Road police station in New Delhi district. He was then posted with Special Cell on March 3, 2018, police said. The last rites of Yadav were held with state honours at around 11:30 am at the Sarai Kale Khan Crematorium in Delhi, officials said.

Taking to twitter, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police said it stands in solidarity with Yadav's family and friends. "Special Cell stands in solidarity with the family and friends of our brave colleague Inspector Sanjeev Yadav, PMG, who has entered another world leaving behind a rich legacy... As we mourn the death of our brother-in-arms, we are inspired to reaffirm our oath to the Constitution and to the citizens of this great nation..," the Special Cell tweeted.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also expressed his condolences. "Extremely saddened at the death of Insp Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the line of duty fighting COVID-19. A great warrior, recipient of Police Medal for gallantry, he brought laurels for @DelhiPolice. His untimely demise is irreplaceable loss for the organization My deepest condolences!," he tweeted.

Yadav hailed from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. He completed his graduation from Pilani in Rajasthan. He is survived by his wife and two children -- a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter, who live in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, police said. A 47-year-old head constable Bheer Singh, posted with PCR unit of Delhi Police, also died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Singh had tested positive for the infection on June 29 and was advised home quarantine. On Tuesday morning, he had fever following which he was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital where he died, police said. Ten Delhi Police personnel have died due to COVID-19 so far while around 2,000 have so far tested positive for the virus, out of which 1,300 personnel have recovered.