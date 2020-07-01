Left Menu
Prasar Bharati sets up its own recruitment board

Prasar Bharati on Wednesday established its first recruitment board for appointing persons to posts carrying a scale of pay less than that of a Joint Secretary to the government of India.

Prasar Bharati on Wednesday established its first recruitment board for appointing persons to posts carrying a scale of pay less than that of a Joint Secretary to the government of India. This is the first time India's public service broadcaster has got its own recruitment board after it was set up as an autonomous body in 1997 under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990.

Jagdish Upasane, Director, Bharat Prakashan, has been named as the chairperson of the recruitment board. Joint Secretary (B-II), Information and Broadcasting Ministry will be an ex-officio member of the board. The board will have four other members -- Deepa Chandra, Retired ADG (Prog), Prasar Bharati; PN Bhakta, Retired ADG (Engg), Prasar Bharati; Kimbuong Kipgen, Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB); Chetan Prakash Jain, GM (HR), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

The chairperson and members, other than ex-officio members, shall be entitled to a sitting fees, which will be notified in due course, but shall not be entitled to any salary or remuneration, the order on setting up of the recruitment board said. Prasar Bharati comprises All India Radio and Doordarshan Television Network.

