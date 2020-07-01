With increase of over thousand cases, Telangana's COVID-19 count reaches 17,357
According to the State Health Department, this includes 9,008 active cases, 8,082 cured and discharged patients. As many as 267 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in Telangana.
The highest number of cases were reported today from GHMC 881, followed by Medchal, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, among other districts. (ANI)
