Noida gets new underground parking for 534 vehicles

Public utility projects, including an underground vehicle parking, worth Rs 51 crore were inaugurated here on Wednesday, officials said. The three-storey underground parking, which is located in Sector 1, has space for 534 vehicles and has come up in an area of 17,160 sq metres at a cost of Rs 47.10 crore, the Noida Authority said.

Also, inaugurated were 44 urinal blocks, which have come up in various sectors and villages here at a cost of Rs 2.05 crore, and 104 beautified garbage dumping spots which have a cost Rs 1.93 crore, the authority said. The projects were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana in the presence of Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, it said in a statement.