Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida gets new underground parking for 534 vehicles

Public utility projects, including an underground vehicle parking, worth Rs 51 crore were inaugurated here on Wednesday, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:32 IST
Noida gets new underground parking for 534 vehicles

Public utility projects, including an underground vehicle parking, worth Rs 51 crore were inaugurated here on Wednesday, officials said. The three-storey underground parking, which is located in Sector 1, has space for 534 vehicles and has come up in an area of 17,160 sq metres at a cost of Rs 47.10 crore, the Noida Authority said.

Also, inaugurated were 44 urinal blocks, which have come up in various sectors and villages here at a cost of Rs 2.05 crore, and 104 beautified garbage dumping spots which have a cost Rs 1.93 crore, the authority said. The projects were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana in the presence of Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, it said in a statement.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

U.K. regulators take aim at Apple's search engine deal with Google

The payments by Alphabet Incs Google to Apple Inc to be the default search engine on Apples Safari web browser create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Googles rivals in the search engine market, the UK markets regulator said...

Trump backs work incentives as part of next stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he supports another coronavirus stimulus bill but wants it to include incentives for Americans to go back to work, setting up a clash with Democrats in Congress over jobless benefits.Trump said ...

Report: NBA 'bubble' cost over $150M

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over 150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the bubble site of Walt Disne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Factory data, vaccine bets power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips

Stocks across the globe rose on Wednesday following a string of data pointing to a recovery in manufacturing and on bets for a COVID-19 vaccine, while the risk-on mood pushed the U.S. dollar lower.Germanys manufacturing sector contracted at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020