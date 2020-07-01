Assam Guv, wife undergo COVID-19 test

The swab samples of Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his wife Prem Mukhi and other Raj Bhawan staff were on Wednesday tested for COVID-19, after reports of two personal security officers came out positive. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference here that the Governor is presently in home quarantine.

The samples of 176 employees of the Raj Bhawan were sent to labs, an official said. The reports are likely to be available in three days and till then, all those who have been tested will remain in home quarantine.

Assam has so far reported 8,547 COVID-19 cases, of which, 2,885 are active. Twelve people have died in the state due to the contagion..