Bihar: COVID-19 death toll reaches 73; tally crosses 10,000-mark

With five fresh coronavirus casualties in the past 24 hours, the death toll due to the disease in Bihar increased to 73, while the total number of cases reached 10,204 after 217 people tested positive, a health department official said on Wednesday. Of the five deaths, two happened a few days ago but they were recorded on Wednesday, while three others succumbed on Tuesday, Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said in a statement. These COVID-19 patients were suffering from other serious diseases too, he said.

The state now has 2,320 active cases while 7,811 patients recovered from the disease and 73 died. The health secretary said the state's recovery rate is at 77.52 per cent which is significantly higher than the national recovery rate of 59.43 per cent. A total of 7,799 samples have been collected for testing in the past 24 hours.

Districts which have reported high incidence of positive cases include Patna (747), Bhagalpur (500), Madhubani (467), Siwan (419), Begusarai (452), Munger (365), Samastipur (362), Katihar (348), Rohtas (343), Muzaffarpur (313), Nawada (308) and Khagaria (304). Cases have been reported from all the 38 districts of the state.