Two wanted criminal held after exchange of fire

Two wanted criminals were arrested on Wednesday after an exchange of fire near Paprawat Road in the Chawla area of Dwarka, police said. The accused, identified as Brijesh and Vikas, were injured, they said. The two are members of the dreaded Raju Basodiya and Kala Jathedi gang. They were allegedly involved in recent incidents of firing and extortion in the area, police said. "During the exchange of fire, four rounds were fired by the criminals while police retaliated with four rounds. Both criminals sustained gunshot injuries in their both knees. Since, the police personnel were wearing bulletproof jackets, they did not receive injuries," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). Both were then shifted to a hospital in Jafarpur for treatment and are stated to be stable, he said

Two sophisticated pistols with 15 live rounds were recovered from the criminals, police said.