Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam reports 548 coronavirus cases; total count 8,955

Meanwhile, the Regional Medical Research Centre in Dibrugarh has become the fourth laboratory in the country to successfully isolate the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus, Sarma said. The minister had earlier in the day announced at a press conference that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Assam government to adopt a new model to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests daily in Guwahati City.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:30 IST
Assam reports 548 coronavirus cases; total count 8,955

Assam reported 548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 8,955, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. So far, 12 people have died from the infection in the state. In the past 24 hours, 378 cases were reported from Guwahati City alone, which is under a complete lockdown for 14 days since June 28 following a surge in the number of cases. This is so far the second highest daily increase in infections. On Tuesday, the state had reported 613 cases, the highest in a day so far.

"In the past 24 hours, 378 cases were reported from Guwahati City. We request all to follow lockdown rules sincerely", the minister tweeted. Meanwhile, 184 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered patients to 5,831.

The state has 3,109 active cases as of now. Meanwhile, the Regional Medical Research Centre in Dibrugarh has become the fourth laboratory in the country to successfully isolate the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus, Sarma said.

The minister had earlier in the day announced at a press conference that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Assam government to adopt a new model to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests daily in Guwahati City. The new model, COVID-19 AG Test, will be a nasal swab test, the minister said. A training programme for the medical staff that will conduct the tests will be held on Thursday and it will be launched either on Friday or Saturday in the 31 coronavirus screening centres in the city, the minister said.

Around two lakh testing kits have already arrived here and these "will take testing to the next level", he said. Meanwhile, the National Health Mission, Assam, launched a website where results of swab tests will be available and those tested can access these with the help of specimen reference numbers given to them during testing, he said.

Sarma said the primary reason for the community transmission of COVID-19 in Guwahati can be attributed to people moving around after giving their samples and not staying in home quarantine. "If people, who may be positive, roam around after giving their samples, they become super spreaders and this amounts to a criminal offence", he said.

The minister informed that Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his wife and 176 officials, security personnel and other staff deployed at the Raj Bhawan have also given their swab samples for testing after two personal security officers (PSO) tested positive for the infection. Assam has so far tested 4,19,878 samples and is next to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the country as far as the number of tests is concerned.

The minister also inaugurated a testing laboratory in the state at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here. The state will get seven more laboratories by July 15, Sarma said, A plasma bank will be set up at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital by next week. A plasma separator has already been installed in the hospital.

The hospital will collect plasma strains from cured patients from next week, he said. Guwahati City has currently 1,538 hospital beds, of which 987 have been occupied.

The minister inaugurated a 900-bedded COVID-19 care hospital at the Khanapara field, Guwahati, and it has individual rooms with attached bathrooms for patients. A 450-bedded COVID-19 care hospital is also coming up at the Maniram Dewan trade centre in Guwahati and this will become functional soon.

"These measures shall strengthen our treatment capacity amid rising number of positive cases", he said. The minister also announced that henceforth home-cooked food in disposable containers can be given to patients with a family member depositing it at a collection centre.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

California closes bars, indoor restaurant dining in most of state as coronavirus surges

Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities will be banned in most of California for at least three weeks as COVID-19 infections surge, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. All bars and brew pubs, whether indoo...

Mali opposition seeks to curb president's authority in reform plan

Opponents of Malis President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Wednesday sought to end a political crisis by proposing reforms to neuter his authority and hand executive power to a prime minister, although they abandoned a demand for his resignatio...

Israel approves temporary cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers amid surge

Israels parliament voted on Wednesday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the next three weeks amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bet surveillance technology has been ...

Rugby-Former Springbok hooker handed eight-year doping ban

Former South Africa player Chiliboy Ralepelle has been handed a career-ending eight-year ban for doping, some 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance, South Africas Institute for Drug-free Sport said on Wednesday. It is a se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020