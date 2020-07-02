Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:22 IST
Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place on Thursday at 9:30 am by firing small weapons.
The Indian Army is retaliating. More details are awaited.
