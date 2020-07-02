Centre sanctions Rs 909.85 crore for permanent NIT campus in Uttarakhand        

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 909.85 crore for the construction of a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Pauri district of Uttarakhand

An official statement said Rs 831.04 crore out of the total amount sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development will be spent on building a permanent campus at Sumari village in the district and Rs 78.81 crore on upgrading facilities, including hostels and laboratories, at its present temporary campus in Srinagar, Pauri. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' for fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of the state. "Construction of a permanent NIT campus at Sumari will not only give a boost to quality education in the state but also strengthen the economy of locals," Rawat said. The state government will bear the cost of building a road near the institute and facilitate power and water supply, Rawat said.