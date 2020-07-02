Left Menu
Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track in east Delhi

The bodies of a woman and her two minor daughters were found on the rail track at the Mandawali Railway Station in east Delhi on Thursday, with police suspecting that they might have committed suicide, an official said. Three bodies were found lying on the railway track at the Mandawali Railway Station but we found a one-year-old child alive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:57 IST
The bodies of a woman and her two minor daughters were found on the rail track at the Mandawali Railway Station in east Delhi on Thursday, with police suspecting that they might have committed suicide, an official said. Another one-year-old child who was injured was found lying near the bodies, he said.

But no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the official said. The woman and her two daughters, aged five and six, were allegedly run over by a train, he said.

"We received information about the incident at around 3.40 am. Three bodies were found lying on the railway track at the Mandawali Railway Station but we found a one-year-old child alive. He sustained minor injuries and his condition is stable now," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh said. The bodies were removed from the track with due precautions of COVID-19 and shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. The infant was shifted to another hospital for treatment, he said.

The woman's husband is an e-rickshaw driver. The couple, along with their children, lived near the railway colony in Mandawali, the police said, adding that the woman could have taken such an extreme step following some dispute with her husband..

