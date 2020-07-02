HRD, S&T ministries launch 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' to develop anti-COVID drug
Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched a 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' project and invited students and researchers to participate in the exercise, aimed at developing an anti-COVID drug.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:46 IST
Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched a 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' project and invited students and researchers to participate in the exercise, aimed at developing an anti-COVID drug. The initiative is being jointly carried out by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
The CSIR has been undertaking a series of steps in the battle against COVID-19. It has been repurposing drugs to help patients recover from coronavirus. "#LiveNow Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, S&T and Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan launching 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' along with Union Minister for HRD Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. @HRDMinistry @IndiaDST @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @OfficeOfSDhotre," Vardhan's office tweeted. Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan also participated in the launch, which was held through video conferencing.
