UP CM asks officials to stay alert to check COVID spread in state’s NCR districts
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to stay alert on the movement of people in NCR districts of the state to check the spread of COVID-19.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to stay alert on the movement of people in NCR districts of the state to check the spread of COVID-19. "By remaining alert in NCR districts (of UP), the spread of COVID-19 can be checked. There should be alertness on movement in these districts," a statement quoted the CM as telling senior officials during a meeting with them.
He also asked officials to ensure intensive screening of people for possible infection during a 10-day surveillance campaign launched in 10 districts of the Meerut region from Thursday. "This campaign should be run like the pulse polio campaign and for its success, 15 thousand screening teams should be constituted so that they can visit every house for screening people," the chief minister added.
