ED files chargesheet against Raj firm for violation of environment laws

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet under PMLA against Rajasthan-based concentrated ethanol and spirit making company and its promoters for alleged violation of environment rules and law, the agency said on Thursday. The central agency filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Jaipur and named three entities--Agribiotech Industries Ltd located at Ajeetgarh in Sikar district of the state and its managing directors Girdhar Gopal Bajoria and Ashutosh Bajoria. The ED said it took up a probe in the case on the basis of two criminal complaints filed by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board against the accused of contravention of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986. The investigation found that the company "had permission for the production of 45,000 liters extra natural alcohol (ENA) and rectified spirit (RS) per day but was producing more than 65,000 liters," the agency claimed.

"This was illegal excess production of 1,38,08,304 liters during the period between December 2007 and July 2012. The company generated an illegitimate profit of Rs 8.3 crore over this period," the ED alleged. The probe also found it said in a statement, that the company was not maintaining the ETP (effluent treatment plant) mechanism as envisaged under the guidelines of the pollution control board that resulted in an illegitimate gain of Rs 8.20 lakh to the firm.

The ED had earlier attached the company's factory premises located at SP-156, RIICO Industrial Area, Ajeetgarh (Sikar district), and had stated its value to be Rs 8.38 crore.