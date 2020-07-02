Paddy fields in Kerala's Kottayam flooded following heavy rainfall

Paddy fields were flooded in Kottayam after widespread rains lashed the region on Thursday, causing huge losses to farmers.

Sunil, a paddy farmer told ANI, "All paddy fields in Kottayam, including Aymanam and Parappukkara, are filled with rainwater and have caused heavy losses to farmers in the area. This, along with the COVID-19 crisis is a huge cause of concern for us."

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning for isolated extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala. (ANI)