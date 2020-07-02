Left Menu
Mumbai Police seizes 5,800 vehicles that flouted lockdown rule

Around 5,800 vehicles have been seized by the Mumbai Police in the last two days in connection with violation of the coronavirus lockdown regulation.

Updated: 02-07-2020 15:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to Mumbai Police, 3,508 vehicles were seized on June 30 and 2,369 on July 1.

Till now, Maharashtra has continued to have the maximum cases of coronavirus in the country with a total tally of 180,298 cases, including 79,091 active cases, 93,154 recoveries and 8,053 deaths. (ANI)

