Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chabahar Port sets record of loading 76 TEUs from Iran to India

The Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar in Iran, operated by India, set new a record by handling a record 76 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of cargo.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:25 IST
Chabahar Port sets record of loading 76 TEUs from Iran to India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar in Iran, operated by India, set new a record by handling a record 76 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of cargo. The port has completed 18 months of smooth operations. During this period, it not only handled container and bulk cargo vessels, but also livestock and heavy lift cargo vessels.

"Transit of export consignment from Afghanistan through Chabahar commenced in February 2019, has now shown a healthy upward trend. On June 30, the IPGL (India Ports Global Ltd) terminal loaded 76 TEUs (all refrigerated) for India. This is record single loading and is a milestone in the growth path of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar," an official release said. "On June 28, the port also handled the fourth consignment (300 TEUs) of wheat, an aid cargo from India to Afghanistan. This is part of 75,000 MT humanitarian aid from Government of India to people of Afghanistan," it said.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), expressed that India is working towards bringing efficiency in the port operations at Chabahar and also said that this project is not only serving India and Iran, but will be a "game-changer" for landlocked Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Afghanistan. Due to the integration of Chabahar Port with the Free Zone approved by the Iranian Guardian Council, a bigger boost in the cargo through the port in the future is expected, the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka set to shift to Lucknow, Sheila Kaul's home renovated for her: UP Cong leaders

The government order asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate a Delhi bungalow is set to speed up her shifting base to Lucknow, where party veteran Sheila Kauls house was renovated months back for her, according to politicians...

SLC optimistic going ahead with T20 league in August

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC is optimistic about going ahead with the Lanka Premier League LPL in August, despite the Sri Lankan government pushing back the August 1 reopening of the countrys main airport in Katunayake. Last week, Sri Lankas sport...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL40 PM-PUTIN Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties, post-COVID world New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed various bilater...

India's trade deficit with China reduces to USD 48.66 bn in FY20

Indias trade deficit with China fell to USD 48.66 billion in 2019-20 on account of decline in imports from the neighbouring country, according to government data. Exports to China in the last financial year stood at USD 16.6 billion, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020