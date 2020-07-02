Rajasthan committed to protecting children’s rights: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing all necessary facilities to protect children’s rights and make them “worthy” citizens of the country. He also commended the Rajasthan Child Rights Protection Commission’s efforts in protecting children's rights in the state during the last one year, while releasing a vision document ''Vision Mission'' of the Commission on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Commission’s President Sangeeta Beniwal said the vision document shows the work, innovations and successes of the Commission in empowering children. The document also includes further action plans for prevention of crimes against children and information on child rights protection laws, she said.