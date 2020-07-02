Mumbai, adjoining areas to get heavy rainfall in 2-3 days: IMD

Mumbai and its adjoining areas will receive heavy rainfall in the next two to three days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the city on Thursday. The IMD said, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Thane and Palghar on Friday.

According to IMD Panaji, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places in north and south Goa on July 3 and 4. For fishermen high wave warnings have been issued for the next five days. The weather department further predicted that for north Goa, heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over the district on July 2.

For south Goa, heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over the district on Thursday. The IMD further predicted that for north Goa, heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over the district on July 5.

For south Goa, heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over the district on July 5. (ANI)