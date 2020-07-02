Left Menu
C'garh govt claims significant economic growth post lockdown

The Goods and Service Tax collection has seen an increase of 22 per cent in June compared to the same period last year, the official said. "The state government's consistent efforts have started yeilding results in terms of growth in GST collection, automobile, agriculture and other sectors," he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST
Economic activities have picked up pace in Chhattisgarh and the state has recorded significant growth in GST collection, automobile and agriculture sectors post the COVID-19 lockdown, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. The Goods and Service Tax collection has seen an increase of 22 per cent in June compared to the same period last year, the official said.

"The state government's consistent efforts have started yeilding results in terms of growth in GST collection, automobile, agriculture and other sectors," he said. In June 2019, GST worth Rs 2,093 crore was collected, whereas Rs 2,549 crore were collected in the same period this year, he said.

Apart from this, the automobile industry also got good business, the official said. In June, after Jaipur (Rajasthan), maximum sales of cars and two-wheelers have been recorded in Raipur, he said.

Moreover, farmers purchased 3,000 new tractors after the first instalment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana was sanctioned on May 21 against procured produce, he said. The state also ranked high in the country for providing 100-day employment to MGNREGA job card-holding families and stood second in generating employment against given target, he said.

As per the government data, 55,981 families have been given employment of 100 days in the state till date. Moreover, the state also achieved top position in the country for minor forest produce collection during the lockdown period.

Till date, nearly 1.50 lakh quintals of minor forest produce worth nearly Rs 104 crore has been collected in the state, he added..

