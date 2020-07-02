Left Menu
Modi, Putin vow to strengthen Indo-Russia ties to address challenges of post-COVID world

"President Putin and I agreed to maintain regular consultations in the coming months, as we prepare for a successful visit by him to India later this year," Modi later wrote on Twitter. "The India-Russia partnership can and will play an important role in the post-COVID world," the prime minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the coronavirus crisis on Thursday and resolved to strengthen the Indo-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world. During a telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral summit to be held in India later this year, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister conveyed his keenness to welcome Putin in India for the bilateral summit. "President Putin and I agreed to maintain regular consultations in the coming months, as we prepare for a successful visit by him to India later this year," Modi later wrote on Twitter.

"The India-Russia partnership can and will play an important role in the post-COVID world," the prime minister said. According to the PMO statement, the two leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by their countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

Putin thanked Modi for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in all spheres. During their conversation, Modi congratulated Putin on the success of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Allied Forces in World War 2 and also for the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia, the statement said.

The prime minister noted the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 as a symbol of the abiding friendship between the people of India and Russia. "Had a telephone conversation with my friend, President Putin. Congratulated him for the recent Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and also for the successful completion of the Russian vote on Constitutional Reforms," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

An official statement issued by the Russian side said the two leaders discussed topical issues on the Russian-Indian agenda and confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the privileged bilateral strategic partnership and close cooperation both in the bilateral format and within international organisations and associations..

