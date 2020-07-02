Maha: Five children drown in waterfall in Palghar district

Five children drowned in a waterfall in Jawhar area of Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, the police said. A group of 13 children had gone to Kalmandvi waterfallsnear Jawhar town inspite of lockdown for coronavirus, a local police official said.

Five of them drowned while bathing, he said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the scene and fished out the bodies, he added.

The deceased were yet to be identified and further probe was on, the official said..