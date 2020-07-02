Govt launching series of interactive sessions 'Fit India Talks' on 3 July

The government of India's flagship program Fit India is launching a series of interactive sessions with some of the top sportspersons of our country intended to inspire the school children. The sessions, titled Fit India Talks, premieres tomorrow July 3 in the presence of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dr RP Nishank, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju along with badminton star PV Sindhu and Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The Fit India Talks sessions are being organized in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "I requested KirenRijijuji to speak to our school children directly through a platform and not only did he completely oblige but also decided on bringing aboard the likes of PV Sindhu and Sunil Chhetri on board for our first session. All of us will be present on July 3. Please ask whatever you want and we will answer you during the session at 5 pm.'

A host of leading sports celebrities will be sharing their experiences of childhood, stories on how they got inspired, their failures, struggles and their success. This will give the audience a very inspirational yet interesting account of their journeys – from common school students to world-class champions.

Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju said that this is a series where the champion athletes will speak to the students and share their inspirational life stories. I invite all the school students, teachers and the parents to join in and interact with us directly.

There will be a total of six sessions which will go on till July 14. The likes of badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa, Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal, table tennis star Manika Batra, shooter ApurviChandela and inspirational ParalympianDeepa Malik will join in at the sessions.

These will be streamed on Shri Ramesh PokhriyalNishank's social media pages, MHRD social media pages, Fit India Facebook & YouTube channel, SAI Facebook Page, MyGov YouTube channel, SportsTak YouTube channel as well as the DD Sports Television and YouTube channel.

Since April 15, Fit India has been doing exclusive content sessions for school students with leading fitness experts. These are capsules exclusively curated for school students.

(With Inputs from PIB)