Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launching series of interactive sessions 'Fit India Talks' on 3 July

The Fit India Talks sessions are being organized in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:55 IST
Govt launching series of interactive sessions 'Fit India Talks' on 3 July
Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju said that this is a series where the champion athletes will speak to the students and share their inspirational life stories. Image Credit: ANI

The government of India's flagship program Fit India is launching a series of interactive sessions with some of the top sportspersons of our country intended to inspire the school children. The sessions, titled Fit India Talks, premieres tomorrow July 3 in the presence of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dr RP Nishank, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju along with badminton star PV Sindhu and Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The Fit India Talks sessions are being organized in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "I requested KirenRijijuji to speak to our school children directly through a platform and not only did he completely oblige but also decided on bringing aboard the likes of PV Sindhu and Sunil Chhetri on board for our first session. All of us will be present on July 3. Please ask whatever you want and we will answer you during the session at 5 pm.'

A host of leading sports celebrities will be sharing their experiences of childhood, stories on how they got inspired, their failures, struggles and their success. This will give the audience a very inspirational yet interesting account of their journeys – from common school students to world-class champions.

Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju said that this is a series where the champion athletes will speak to the students and share their inspirational life stories. I invite all the school students, teachers and the parents to join in and interact with us directly.

There will be a total of six sessions which will go on till July 14. The likes of badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa, Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal, table tennis star Manika Batra, shooter ApurviChandela and inspirational ParalympianDeepa Malik will join in at the sessions.

These will be streamed on Shri Ramesh PokhriyalNishank's social media pages, MHRD social media pages, Fit India Facebook & YouTube channel, SAI Facebook Page, MyGov YouTube channel, SportsTak YouTube channel as well as the DD Sports Television and YouTube channel.

Since April 15, Fit India has been doing exclusive content sessions for school students with leading fitness experts. These are capsules exclusively curated for school students.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 160 new cases of COVID-19

Kerala reported 160 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total active cases in the state to 2,088. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 202 COVID-19 patients tested negative today which is the highest number of recoveries reported in ...

Reshuffle of DCPs in Mumbai

At least 11 deputy commissioners of police DCPs were transferred within Mumbai on Thursday. The transfer orders were issued by Naval Bajaj, Joint Commissioner of Police Admin.Paramjit Dahiya has been now posted as DCP Zone -I, N Ambika as D...

Shahid Afridi says wife, kids now Covid negative

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Thursday announced that his wife and two daughters Aqsa and Ansha have tested negative for coronavirus. Alhamdulillah, my wife daughters, Aqsa Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as job growth accelerates, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high, after a record-setting increase in monthly U.S. jobs pointed to a rebound in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns. The U.S. economy creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020