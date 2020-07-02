Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief

The Indian Air Force needs to further enhance its operational capabilities and improve serviceability of its mission critical systems, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Thursday, at a time when the force is on high alert due to escalating tension with China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:04 IST
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force needs to further enhance its operational capabilities and improve serviceability of its mission critical systems, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Thursday, at a time when the force is on high alert due to escalating tension with China. In his inaugural speech at the two-day conference of Senior Air Staff Officers (SASOs), the chief highlighted the "need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make the Indian Air Force (IAF) a formidable combat force". The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. "The CAS (Chief of the Air Staff) while addressing the SASOs emphasized the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities as well as improving serviceability of mission critical systems," a press release by the IAF said. He also appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations, it said. Moreover, Bhadauria commended the effort put in towards "integrated training of air warriors of all streams" to meet the present and future operational requirements. "The bi-annual conference of Senior Air Staff Officers is being held on Thursday and Friday, wherein pointed discussions would take place towards operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF," the release stated

The conference was conducted through video conferencing, in a first-of-its-kind effort, in the backdrop of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic, the IAF said. Meanwhile, the defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of 33 frontline fighter jets, a number of missile systems and other military hardware at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of the armed forces, officials said. They said 21 MiG-29 fighter jets will be procured from Russia, while 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft will be bought from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). A separate proposal to upgrade existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft has also been approved. The ministry has also approved procurement of 248 ASTRA beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile systems. The missile is designed to engage and destroy highly maneuvering supersonic aircraft and has all weather day and night capability, the officials said. Following the Galwan Valley clashes, the Army has sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border besides moving in heavy weapons. The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key air bases.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 160 new cases of COVID-19

Kerala reported 160 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total active cases in the state to 2,088. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 202 COVID-19 patients tested negative today which is the highest number of recoveries reported in ...

Reshuffle of DCPs in Mumbai

At least 11 deputy commissioners of police DCPs were transferred within Mumbai on Thursday. The transfer orders were issued by Naval Bajaj, Joint Commissioner of Police Admin.Paramjit Dahiya has been now posted as DCP Zone -I, N Ambika as D...

Shahid Afridi says wife, kids now Covid negative

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Thursday announced that his wife and two daughters Aqsa and Ansha have tested negative for coronavirus. Alhamdulillah, my wife daughters, Aqsa Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive...

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as job growth accelerates, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high, after a record-setting increase in monthly U.S. jobs pointed to a rebound in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns. The U.S. economy creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020