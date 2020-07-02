Policeman held for supplying drugs in J&K's Ganderbal

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was on Thursday arrested for his alleged involvement in the peddling of drugs in Ganderbal district of the union territory, police said. “In continuation to its drive against menace of drive drugs from society, Ganderbal Police developed information about the involvement of a police official in the peddling of drugs in Kurhama area (of the central Kashmir district),” a police officer said. He said after a hot pursuit, constable Showkat Ahmed Ganie was arrested with an initial small quantity of Codeine Phosphate bottles. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him and investigation taken up, the officer said. The accused was subjected to interrogation and based upon his disclosure, 800 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were seized from his house, the officer said. He said a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the involvement of other people while the constable has been placed under suspension.