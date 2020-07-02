Nine deaths, 350 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan; total count 18,662

Rajasthan authorities on Thursday reported nine coronavirus deaths as 350 fresh infections surfaced, taking the numbers to 430 fatalities and 18,662 cases

According to an official report, three deaths were reported from Bharatpur, two each from Jodhpur and Bikaner and one each from Barmer and Bhilwara on Thursday

Jodhpur reported the maximum 43 cases while Bharatpur and Barmer reported 38 and 32 infections, respectively. Twenty-eight cases were reported from Jaipur; 26 each from Alwar and Pali; and 22 from Udaipur. Nagaur, Sirohi and Bikaner reported 16, 15 and 14 cases, respectively. Ten cases each were detected in Rajsamand, Dholpur and Hanumangarh besides cases from other districts of the state, the report stated. The state currently has 3,284 active cases as 14,630 patients have been discharged from hospitals till now.