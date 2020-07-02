Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine deaths, 350 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan; total count 18,662

Rajasthan authorities on Thursday reported nine coronavirus deaths as 350 fresh infections surfaced, taking the numbers to 430 fatalities and 18,662 cases According to an official report, three deaths were reported from Bharatpur, two each from Jodhpur and Bikaner and one each from Barmer and Bhilwara on Thursday Jodhpur reported the maximum 43 cases while Bharatpur and Barmer reported 38 and 32 infections, respectively. Nagaur, Sirohi and Bikaner reported 16, 15 and 14 cases, respectively.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:31 IST
Nine deaths, 350 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan; total count 18,662
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan authorities on Thursday reported nine coronavirus deaths as 350 fresh infections surfaced, taking the numbers to 430 fatalities and 18,662 cases

According to an official report, three deaths were reported from Bharatpur, two each from Jodhpur and Bikaner and one each from Barmer and Bhilwara on Thursday

Jodhpur reported the maximum 43 cases while Bharatpur and Barmer reported 38 and 32 infections, respectively. Twenty-eight cases were reported from Jaipur; 26 each from Alwar and Pali; and 22 from Udaipur. Nagaur, Sirohi and Bikaner reported 16, 15 and 14 cases, respectively. Ten cases each were detected in Rajsamand, Dholpur and Hanumangarh besides cases from other districts of the state, the report stated. The state currently has 3,284 active cases as 14,630 patients have been discharged from hospitals till now.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden: Iran to compensate Ukraine plane crash victims

Iran has agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran in January, Swedens foreign minister said on Thursday. We have signed an agreement of mutua...

Abu Dhabi's Etihad auditing Pakistan-issued pilot licences amid concerns

Etihad Airways is auditing its pilots with Pakistan-issued licenses, the Abu Dhabi airline said on Thursday. Last month, Pakistan grounded 262 pilots amid suspicions they cheated on their examinations to operate aircraft, and the United Ara...

Indian Army kills two Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory fire along LoC in J-K Poonch

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a retaliatory fire on Thursday after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.In strong retaliation to Pakistan Army cease-...

Over 4.75 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 4.75 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission enter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020