Ecstasy pills from the Netherlands seized in Chennai

Chennai, July 2 (PTI): A total of 100 ecstasy pills worth Rs 3 lakh from the Netherlands have been seized at the foreign post office here and the person to whom the parcel was addressed is at large, a top Customs official said on Thursday. A search is on for the accused who had allegedly ordered for the pills suspected to be methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), a narcotic, the Customs Commissioner Rajan Choudhary told PTI.

Consumption of the pills alters the mood similar to stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure. Initial investigations revealed that the parcel was addressed to the city and no person with the consignee name was living in the residential locality as was mentioned, he said.

A manhunt has been launch trace the accused, he said. Last week, the Customs officials at the airport here had foiled a bid to smuggle ecstasy pills from the United Kingdom sent through parcel service and detained the consignee.

Recently, the department sleuths recovered MDMA pills worth Rs 3 lakh from Germany and arrested a 25-year-old Malaysian national in this connection. In March, the Customs department seized ecstasy pills worth Rs 30 lakh at the Foreign Post Office here.

