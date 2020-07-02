Left Menu
Modernise skills of personnel to keep pace with new technologies: LG to Delhi police

During the review meeting, Baijal stressed on the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) and e-Beatbook to develop a data base of crime and criminals and quick data sharing to create a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing, a statement from the LG office said.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress made on technological projects of the Delhi Police and directed the force to continuously modernize the skills of their personnel to keep pace with new technologies. Baijal also asked the police to focus on its proposal of a citizen centric feedback redressal mechanism to monitor complaints. During the review meeting, Baijal stressed on the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) and e-Beatbook to develop a data base of crime and criminals and quick data sharing to create a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing, a statement from the LG office said. The meeting was also attended by Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava, principal secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

Baijal directed Delhi Police to continuously keep modernizing the skills of their personnel to keep pace with advent of new technologies, the statement said. Baijal asked the force to focus on its proposal of a citizen centric feedback redressal mechanism, which will be an automated system, to monitor complaints received at various levels in organisation. A detailed presentation was made by Shrivastava regarding various technological projects of Delhi Police.  More than 50 citizen services have been amalgamated and provided on one platform in the form of 'TATPAR' mobile app, Baijal was informed. The Delhi Police further gave details about the progress in implementation of CCTNS for better connectivity, integration, transparency and quick data sharing. It will digitize data related to FIR registration, investigation and charge sheets in all police stations and develop a database of crime and criminals, the LG was informed. The LG was also told that the e-beat book system will maintain crime and criminal data for the beat, record of all data, provide real time location of beat officers, verifications of tenant and servants, online task allocation to beat constable along with various citizen services like locate your police station, share your problem, helpline directory among others.  Elaborating on the Safe City Project, the LG was told that CCTV cameras are being installed at public places for real time video analytics and generation of actionable alerts. It was informed that 4,274 CCTV cameras have already been installed at markets and border check posts. He was told that installation of around 15,000 more cameras is underway along with their integration with public cameras and cameras installed by the Delhi government, the statement said.  The Commissioner also apprised the LG about the Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS) where complaints received at public facilitation desks in each police stations will be entered in the system with timely intimation to the complainant through SMS and regular monitoring of their disposal.

The LG was also briefed about the proposed addition of other citizen services to 'TATPAR' app such as providing NOCs for traffic movement, festivals, processions, event permissions, among others..

