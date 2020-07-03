PM reaches Ladakh on surprise visit

PM reaches Ladakh on surprise visitPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:36 IST
Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. Modi reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said
The prime minister is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said
Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- Chinese
- Bipin Rawat
- Leh
- East Ladakh
- Zanskar
- ITBP
- Air Force
ALSO READ
Eastern Ladakh tension: IAF chief pays quiet visit to Leh, Srinagar
IAF Chief visits Leh to review Ladakh operations, fighter aircraft moved to forward bases
Military chopper, fighter jet activity seen in Ladakh's Leh
GOC of 20 Mountain Div during 1971 war Maj Gen Lehl dies
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds high-level meeting with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs on situation in Ladakh: Sources.