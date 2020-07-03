Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt transfers over 100 IAS officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has appointed Rajeeva Swarup as the new chief secretary, replacing D B Gupta, and has transferred over 100 IAS officers. Guha had some differences with Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, the sources said. Panchayati Raj Special Secretary Arushi Malik has been appointed divisional commissioner, Ajmer.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:45 IST
Rajasthan govt transfers over 100 IAS officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has appointed Rajeeva Swarup as the new chief secretary, replacing D B Gupta, and has transferred over 100 IAS officers. The government late on Thursday night released a list of 103 IAS officers who were being transferred, in which Health Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was given the charge of home secretary that Swarup was holding earlier.

Principal Secretary Akhil Arora has been tasked to handle the Medical and Health Department amid the COVID-19 crisis. As per the list, three additional chief secretaries, five divisional commissioners and 15 collectors are among those transferred.

The transfer list does not mention about D B Gupta's new posting being replaced by his contemporary is not clear even as the transfer list does not mention about his new posting. Gupta's retirement was due in September this year whereas Swarup would retire in October.

Sources said that Swarup and Rohit Kumar Singh have been given the new charge on the basis of their management of the coronavirus situation. Subodh Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) is now ACS (Mines and Petroleum Department). Naresh Pal Gangwar will replace Agarwal as principal secretary (industries).

Bundi District Collector Antar Singh Nehra is the new Jaipur collector, replacing Joga Ram who has been appointed commissioner, Excise Department. ACS R Venkateshwaran, who was ACS (Reforms and Coordination Department) has been appointed as the chairman of the Rajasthan Revenue Board.

T Ravikant, who was the commissioner of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has been given the charge of secretary, finance (budget). He has been replaced by Gaurav Goyal as the new JDA commissioner. Nagaur Collector Dinesh Yadav has been made commissioner, Jaipur Greater Nagar Nigam and Lok Bandhu has been made commissioner, Jaipur Heritage.

Shreya Guha has been removed from the Tourism Department and will now hold the position of principal secretary, forest and environment. Guha had some differences with Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, the sources said.

Panchayati Raj Special Secretary Arushi Malik has been appointed divisional commissioner, Ajmer. The sources said a turf war between ACS (Rural Development and Panchayati Raj) Rajeshwar Singh and Malik had been going on for some time.

Other divisional commissioners include Somnath Mishra (Jaipur), Samit Sharma (Jodhpur), Bhanwar Lal Mehra (Bikaner) and Prem Chand Berwal (Bharatpur). Siddharth Mahajan will be the new secretary and commissioner, Panchayati Raj Department.

Meanwhile, Kunji Lal Meena, principal secretary mines and petroleum will now be principal secretary, Agriculture Department. PTI AG AAR.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

561 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

561 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,106 on Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR, Odisha government said. According to officials, a total numbe...

Greece: Construction begins on major development project

Greeces prime minister on Friday inaugurated the start of construction work on a long-delayed major development project at the prime seaside site of the old Athens airport. Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the start of work as a major step in the...

Cal HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes away

Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, its registrar general said. Justice Banerjee passed away around 5.30 am at a city hospital, Calcutta High Court Registrar Ge...

Maha: Curfew imposed in Aurangabad to contain COVID-19 spread

The police in Maharashtras Aurangabad city have imposed a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am to curb unnecessary movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. As per the orders passed by the police commissioner on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020