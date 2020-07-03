Left Menu
Kanpur incident another proof of 'gundaraj' in UP, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Kanpur encounter that resulted in the killing of eight police personnel is another proof of 'gundaraj' in the state and added that how will public remain safe when the police themselves are not safe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:47 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Kanpur encounter that resulted in the killing of eight police personnel is another proof of 'gundaraj' in the state and added that how will public remain safe when the police themselves are not safe. "This is another proof of gundaraj in UP. When the police are not safe, how will the public be? My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the slain martyrs and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he tweeted (translated from Hindi). He also posted a report from a news website on the Kanpur encounter.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid condolences to the families of the police personnel and stated that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated and demanded strict action from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. (ANI)

