123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, state tally rises to 18,785

123 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 18,785.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

123 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 18,785. "123 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. The total number of cases stands at 18,785," said the state health department in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, there are 3,307 active cases. With 95 patients recovering in the state on Friday, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 15,043. Five new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state, taking the number of deaths due to the virus to 435.

The bulletin further informed that a total of 854,274 samples have been tested in the state as of Friday of which 832,738 samples have tested negative and the results of 2,751 samples are awaited.

