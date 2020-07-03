PM's visit to Ladakh to boost morale of 'valorous soldiers': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ladakh and said the tour will boost the morale of "our valorous soldiers". Modi's visit to Ladakh came amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) in the forward areas of the high altitude region.

Tensions had escalated between the two countries after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last month. "Leading from the front. Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji with our brave and courageous personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP at a forward location in Ladakh.

"This visit of honorable PM will surely boost the morale of our valorous soldiers," he tweeted along with multiple pictures of Modi with the soldiers. Shah also used the hashtag '#ModiInLeh' in his Twitter post.

The prime minister on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force, and ITBP. Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am and then proceeded to Nimu post, sources said.

Modi was also briefed by senior Army officers, they said. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains on the banks of river Indus and is surrounded by the Zanskar range.