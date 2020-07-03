231 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 10,914

231 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the state's total coronavirus cases to 10,914, said the Bihar Health Department on Friday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 6,25,544, of which 2,27,439 are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

A total of 18,213 people have lost their lives to the infection. (ANI)