Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:00 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:48 p.m.

US donates 100 ventilators to Pakistan. 2:38 p.m.

Oropharyngeal secretions may help cut false negative COVID-19 test results, study says. 2:34 p.m.

Goa will curtail its monsoon Assembly session to one day in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. 2:23 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling COVID-19. 2:21 p.m.

BMC tell Bombay HC that it is taking steps for safe disposal of COVID-19 victims' bodies. 2:01 p.m.

Botswana’s investigation into mysterious death of over 350 elephants hampered by COVID-19. 1:32 p.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 2,21,000-mark. 1:30 p.m.

BJP state units will make presentation before PM on COVID welfare works. 1:00 p.m.

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 435 in Rajasthan with 123 fresh cases. 12:52 p.m.

The Delhi HC declines to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the AAP government to make it mandatory to obtain plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 either at home, or at a hospital and directed that it be treated as a representation. Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad to contain COVID-19 spread.

12:42 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 37 COVID-19 cases with tally rising to 232.

12:30 p.m. A 97-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry as 24 new cases are reported.

12:19 p.m. COVID-19 cases surge past 9,000 in Assam with death toll rising to 14.

12:10 p.m. 'Happy hypoxia' condition in COVID-19 patients decoded.

11:27 a.m. India's services sector activity contracts for fourth successive month in June, says PMI.

11:24 a.m. Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases reported in India with total case tally rising to 6,25,544.

11:13 a.m. Goa CM Pramod Sawant has says the resumption of domestic tourism will kickstart the coastal state's economy.

11:06 a.m. Zydus says potential COVID-19 vaccine gets DGCI nod for human trials.

10:39 a.m. Ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar appeals to all the MLAs to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection.

10:23 a.m. England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country's cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match.

9:49 a.m. The dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining which presents opportunities for South Africa to reset its economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa says..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan despite continued violence

The only element of the Afghan peace plan going according to schedule is the withdrawal of American forces as the Taliban have continued their attack on soldiers and civilians and are not serious for intra-Afghan dialogues, Economist report...

India registers strong protest at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which has killed over 14 Indians, wounded 88 in 2...

Motor racing-Red Bull seeking clarification on Mercedes steering system

Red Bull are seeking clarification from Formula Ones governing body about a controversial new Dual Axis Steering DAS system being used by champions Mercedes at this weekends Austrian season-opener, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday....

Film industry remembers choreographer Saroj Khan, celebrates her legacy

The passing away of Bollywoods beloved masterji Saroj Khan on Friday left cine personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shah Rukh Khan and others heartbroken with many remembering the choreographers contribution in their career. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020