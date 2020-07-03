Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:00 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:48 p.m.
US donates 100 ventilators to Pakistan. 2:38 p.m.
Oropharyngeal secretions may help cut false negative COVID-19 test results, study says. 2:34 p.m.
Goa will curtail its monsoon Assembly session to one day in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. 2:23 p.m.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling COVID-19. 2:21 p.m.
BMC tell Bombay HC that it is taking steps for safe disposal of COVID-19 victims' bodies. 2:01 p.m.
Botswana’s investigation into mysterious death of over 350 elephants hampered by COVID-19. 1:32 p.m.
Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 2,21,000-mark. 1:30 p.m.
BJP state units will make presentation before PM on COVID welfare works. 1:00 p.m.
COVID-19 death toll climbs to 435 in Rajasthan with 123 fresh cases. 12:52 p.m.
The Delhi HC declines to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the AAP government to make it mandatory to obtain plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 either at home, or at a hospital and directed that it be treated as a representation. Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad to contain COVID-19 spread.
12:42 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 37 COVID-19 cases with tally rising to 232.
12:30 p.m. A 97-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry as 24 new cases are reported.
12:19 p.m. COVID-19 cases surge past 9,000 in Assam with death toll rising to 14.
12:10 p.m. 'Happy hypoxia' condition in COVID-19 patients decoded.
11:27 a.m. India's services sector activity contracts for fourth successive month in June, says PMI.
11:24 a.m. Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases reported in India with total case tally rising to 6,25,544.
11:13 a.m. Goa CM Pramod Sawant has says the resumption of domestic tourism will kickstart the coastal state's economy.
11:06 a.m. Zydus says potential COVID-19 vaccine gets DGCI nod for human trials.
10:39 a.m. Ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar appeals to all the MLAs to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection.
10:23 a.m. England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country's cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match.
9:49 a.m. The dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining which presents opportunities for South Africa to reset its economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa says..
