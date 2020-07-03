4.6 magnitude quake jolts Mizoram
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit near Champhai in Mizoram on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:06 IST
The tremors were felt at 2:35 pm today.
Earlier on June 25, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai. (ANI)
