Delhi returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya
July 3 (ANI)ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:21 IST
July 3 (ANI): A Delhi returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya's hilly town of Tura in West Garo Hills district, taking the state's total tally to 59.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that the figure includes 15 active cases and 43 recoveries.
One person in the state has succumbed to the infection. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- Delhi
- COVID
- Conrad Sangma
- West Garo Hills
- Tura
ALSO READ
Many Jordanians struggling as country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown, U.N. agency says
J-K police to give financial assistance to COVID affected personnel
Beijing reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in city as of June 17
COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally
World Bank approved $250m to help Ethiopia mitigate impact of COVID-19 crisis