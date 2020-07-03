Left Menu
2 held for killing man in south Delhi

Police said when investigations were carried to nab Viplav, they found that he had been already arrested by the Uttarakhand police for killing his cousin with whom had left after eliminating Sajid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST
2 held for killing man in south Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing another person by smashing his head with a stone in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Rahul (18) and Chaman (21), both residents of Delhi's Jonapur and Mandi village respectively, they said.

On June 19, a missing person report of a man named Sajid (19) was lodged at Fatehpur Beri police station. He had been missing since June 16, police said. Investigations revealed that Sajid was last seen with his friends Viplav, Rahul and Chaman, a senior police officer said.

"Rahul and Chaman were interrogated. They confessed that they along with Viplav, intoxicated Sajid and later smashed his head with a stone in the jungle in Mandi Valley. "They left the body of the victim there and fled from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Both the accused said Viplav's mother had a quarrel with Sajid's mother before the lockdown. The issue was resolved then, but Viplav hatched a plan to teach a lesson to Sajid's mother, the DCP said.

So Viplav along with Rahul and Chaman killed Sajid. However, Sajid later went to Uttarakhand with his cousin, the duo confessed. Police said when investigations were carried to nab Viplav, they found that he had been already arrested by the Uttarakhand police for killing his cousin with whom had left after eliminating Sajid. Police found that after reaching Uttarakhand, Viplav and his cousin started consuming alcohol. His cousin said something to him which infuriated him and he smashed his head with a stone. He was later arrested by the Uttarakhand police for killing his cousin. The remains of Sajid's body have been recovered from the jungle, he said..

