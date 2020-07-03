Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dibrugarh University assistant professor arrested for uploading obscene video

The assistant professor of Mathematics, in his late 30s, was arrested based on an FIR lodged by the registrar of the university alleging that he had uploaded the video on a pornographic website, Dibrugarh District Superintendent of Police Sreejith T said. "In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a person resembling the educator is seen in a compromising position with a woman.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:22 IST
Dibrugarh University assistant professor arrested for uploading obscene video

An assistant professor in Assam's Dibrugarh University was arrested on Friday for allegedly videographing and uploading pornographic content on the internet, a senior police officer said. The assistant professor of Mathematics, in his late 30s, was arrested based on an FIR lodged by the registrar of the university alleging that he had uploaded the video on a pornographic website, Dibrugarh District Superintendent of Police Sreejith T said.

"In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a person resembling the educator is seen in a compromising position with a woman. We raided his house on Thursday evening and seized his laptop,” he said. “During interrogation, the educator confessed of having videographed the pornographic content with a woman in a hotel in Guwahati three years ago," the SP said.

The camera used for recording has been seized after a raid in Amolapatty area of Dibrugarh, he said. The accused claimed that the woman in the video was not a student of the university, the officer said, adding, "This was cross-checked with professors and other authorities of the institute." The assistant professor has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, he said, adding the accused will be produced in a court.

"On getting information about a viral video of the assistant professor, we issued him a show-cause notice on June 26 seeking an explanation within five days. His reply came on June 30 but upon finding it unsatisfactory, we lodged an FIR against him," Dibrugarh University Registrar Harin Mahanta told PTI. An enquiry committee has been constituted to look into the matter and as per the university rules, if any accused person stays in police custody for more than 48 hours, he or she will be suspended from service, Mahanta added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Irdai examining feasibility of insurers offering surety bonds for road contracts

Regulator Irdai has decided to examine the feasibility of introducing surety bonds by insurance companies for road contracts in the country. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic impact on liquidity and cash-flows...

Settle forest right claims in 3 week: Maha governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday asked officials to settle forest rights claims within three weeks.He also asked them to carry out GPS mapping of scheduled areas in Maharashtra.He held a review meeting in Raj Bhavan with...

Soccer-Lampard wants 'collective sit-down' over VAR controversies

Apart from Liverpool wrapping up the Premier League title the only other inevitability about the restart of the season has been VAR controversy, and this week has provided it in spades.West Ham United manager Davis Moyes was spewing after T...

Noida: Active COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark; tally rises to 2,569

Ninety-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the tally of infections to 2,569, the highest for any district in the state, official data on Friday showed. One more death was recorded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020