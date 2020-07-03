Son of retired ASI shot dead in Delhi
The son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Rohini area, police said on Friday. Nitin Dalal (27) was killed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said. "Nitin was driving his brother's car when he was attacked by the accused who were in a Santro car. We are investigating the matter from all angles and will arrest the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. The victim was taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. Nitin's elder brother Neeraj is in property business and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police added. The victim was driving his elder brother's car when a group of four-five men attacked him. Nitin used to work as a clerk in a government office. he lived with his family in Rama Vihar. His father Suresh Dalal is a retired assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police, they said.
